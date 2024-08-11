Paris Olympics 2024: Akhmed Tazhudinov Wins Gold Medal In Men's 97Kg Freestyle Wrestling

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Akhmed Tazhudinov pinned Givi Matcharashvili mid-way through the first round to win medal in men's 97 kg freestyle wrestling at Paris on Sunday (August 11). The 21-year-old registered a stunning victory in the title-contest, surprising the Georgian to make short work of the medal match. Tazhudinov became only the second Olympic champion from Bahrain in Paris after Winfred Yavi won the women's 3000m steeplechase.



Also read:

Aug 11 or Aug 13? IOA clarifies on CAS decision date for Vinesh Phogat's Paris Olympics silver medal appeal

Earlier in the day, Azerbaijan's Magomedkhan Magomedov defeated Ukraine's Murazi Mchedlidze via technical superiority to win the first bronze medal match. Meanwhile, the second bronze in the category went to Amiral Azarpira of Islamic Republic of Iran. The 22-year-old got the better USA's Kyle Snyder, who was aiming to secure a third successive Olympic medal after clinching a gold at Rio 2016 and silver at Tokyo 2020



Kotaro Kiyooka of Japan won the men's 65kg freestyle gold, while Iran's Rahman Amouzadkhalili took silver at the Champ-de-Mars Arena. The bronze went to Sebastian Rivera of Puerto Rico and Albania's Islam Dudaev.



Aman Sehrawat won India's lone wrestling medal at Paris Olympics, winning bronze in the men's 57kh freestyle wrestling. The 21-year-old secured a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in the bronze medal match on Friday (August 9). He became the seventh Indian to win an Olympic medal in wrestling.



India ended its campaign with six medals, one silver and five bronze. India's lone silver came through Javelin star Neeraj Chopra, while Manu Bhaker created history by securing two bronze medals, in the women's 10 pistol and 10m pistol mixed team event.



Also read:

Paris Olympics 2024: Take a look at India's 6 medals won