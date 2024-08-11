Maverick Entrepreneur Cassandra Cooper Set To Help People Scale Up Their Businesses As Good As Hers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Los Angeles, California , August 11, 2024 - Top class entrepreneur and maverick businesswoman Cassandra Cooper is all set to begin her new venture of business consultation to small and medium enterprises. The COO of Ova Group, who built the company out of a tiny house with her bare hands, is over the moon at the prospect of assisting businesses who are new and looking to scale up or those who are old and are tired of being stuck at the same place.“I am all set to bring out the best in businesses through various types of campaigns that will give them more and more visibility in the fast-changing pace and likeness of the market”, said Cassandra to a question about her venture.



Growing up in Boston, MA, Cassandra Cooper has jumped through plenty of hoops and excelled at many businesses. She is currently part of the entertainment world as the COO of Ova Media Group. The company encompasses Ova Media Platforma, which are available in both Android and Apple as mobile applications, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV and Roku. She was into music production across studios in her heydays she has also produced new content for larger platforms like Peacock and Tubi. She has also been a part of production crew of movies and television that has only equipped her with more talent that she intends to use in assisting other businesses in the media industry.



“I've been a part of various studios. I also run my own Wonderland Studio. One thing I can tell you is this - people in the United States are a lot more generous than anywhere else if you show you are sincere. Crowdfunding campaigns have been great for me. This will be one of the things I'll assist in for running successful crowdfunding campaigns. There are 3 aspects to it. The first is donation-based campaign which is exactly what the name suggests. Second is Equity based campaign, where donors get some shares of the company in exchange for their money. Last is hybrid campaign where people donate mostly seed money but also get shares in return. The campaigns are both small scale to large scale and I'm excited to join the teams of passionate groups of people looking to make it bigger without having to wait forever organically”, said Cassandra. Her website will post details of her venture soon.



Cassandra Cooper is a COO of media outlets and studios like Ova Media Group and Wonderland Studio. She is an accomplished lady and businessman who has her fingers in multiple pies in terms of talent and making money. Currently, she is working towards consulting and assisting businesses in scaling up and reaching fresher heights.



