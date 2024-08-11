WTA WORLD NUMBER 1 IGA SWIATEK QUALIFIES FOR WTA FINALS RIYADH WITH EXCLUSIVE EARLY BIRD TICKETS NOW ON SALE

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 7 August 2024: WTA World Number 1 Iga Swiatek has qualified for the WTA Finals Riyadh 2024, tickets are now on sale for the first ever professional women’s tennis event to be played in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.



As the top ranked female player in the world and defending champion from the 2023 event, Swiatek will look to add to her 5 titles secured so far this season as she makes her fourth consecutive appearance in the season-ending tournament. The Polish star will also play in Saudi Arabia for the first time when the WTA Finals Riyadh takes place from 2 – 9 November 2024.



“It's a great feeling to qualify for the WTA Finals for the fourth year in a row” said WTA World Number 1 Iga Swiatek. "I hope that the performances of the eight best players of the season will give a lot of joy to the fans all over the world."



With the first player confirmed for the WTA’s crown jewel event, organisers have confirmed that tickets are now on sale with an exclusive Early Bird discount of up to 25% off for a limited time. Fans can book tickets now at:



The world’s best tennis players will compete in the season-ending championships in Riyadh from 2-9 November 2024, making history as the first professional women’s tennis event to take place in Saudi Arabia. It is the first of a three year-partnership between the WTA and Saudi Tennis Federation (STF) and offers fans a week of world class sport and entertainment.



The event is part of the STF’s strategy to inspire 1 million into tennis by 2030, by creating more opportunities to play, follow and watch tennis at all levels. This follows the sport’s rapid growth in the Kingdom, with the number of tennis clubs increasing 146% since 2019, and over 14,000 female players in the country.



Arij Mutabagani, President of the Saudi Tennis Federation said: “The WTA Finals is a game changing moment for tennis in our country and I’ve no doubt fans will be inspired by seeing the world’s best competing in Saudi for the first time.



“We urge everyone to get their tickets early with an exclusive Early Bird offer for a limited time, to ensure they guarantee their place at the season-ending championship.”



The agreement between the WTA and the Saudi Tennis Federation will see the event take place in the Kingdom’s capital for the next three years, as organisers begin the countdown towards the 2024 event. This historic showcase is the latest international event to help inspire more into sport across Saudi Arabia; the fastest growing country in world sport with participation up 300% since 2015, with women and girls' participation up 150%.







MENAFN11082024007469016123ID1108541468