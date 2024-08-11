Muslim world denounces Israel’s bombing of Palestinians performing prayer in Gaza school

(MENAFN) On Saturday, the Muslim world collectively condemned Israel’s bombing of a school in Gaza City, which was sheltering displaced Palestinians. The attack, which targeted individuals performing fajr (dawn) prayers at the Al-Taba'een School in the Al-Daraj neighborhood, resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 100 people, with several others injured. This strike has been met with widespread denunciation from various countries and organizations.



The Egyptian Foreign issued a strong condemnation of the attack, accusing Israel of demonstrating a "lack of genuine intent" to resolve the ongoing conflict. The ministry described the bombing as a "blatant disregard for international and humanitarian law," highlighting that such large-scale attacks and high civilian casualties tend to increase when cease-fire negotiations are intensifying. Egypt reaffirmed its commitment to diplomatic efforts aimed at ensuring humanitarian aid reaches Gaza and working towards a cease-fire agreement.



Jordan's Foreign Ministry also condemned the bombing, with spokesperson Sufyan Qudah criticizing Israel for its "breaches of international law and humanitarian norms." He argued that the attack undermines ongoing mediation efforts for a potential hostage exchange deal and a lasting cease-fire. Qudah called for an end to Israel's "ongoing violations of international law" and stressed the need for accountability for those responsible for the atrocities.



The Saudi Foreign Ministry condemned the assault on the Al-Taba'een School, emphasizing the "urgent need to halt the massacres in the Gaza Strip." The ministry also criticized the international community for its inaction in holding Israel accountable for its actions. In a similar vein, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif labeled the bombing as “open aggression,” reflecting the broader regional condemnation of Israel’s actions in Gaza.

MENAFN11082024000045015839ID1108541148