Your Morning Smile


8/11/2024 4:20:04 AM

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Send 'funnies' to
 ...

True Story:
The cat has a tree leaf in her mouth.
She was constantly staying near the fish market and watching people buy fish and handing the owner some paper in exchange.
She thought that she would try this.
She took a leaf that fell from a tree and came to the owner.
On the first day, surprised, he took her leaf (money) and gave her a fish. From that day on, every morning she comes with a leaf to "buy" her fish breakfast.


Newsroom Panama

