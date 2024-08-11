Amir, French President Discuss Ties, Gaza Situation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani discussed, with President of the French Republic H E Emmanuel Macron, relations between the State of Qatar and France. This came during a phone call H H the Amir received from the French President on Friday.

The call also dealt with discussing the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories, as well as regional and international developments of joint interest.