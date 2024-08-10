Israeli Attack On UNRWA School War Crime: GCC

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned and denounced the latest Israeli crime of targeting the school sheltering the displaced persons in the Al Daraj neighbourhood east of Gaza City. This attack led to the deaths of many martyrs and many others.

In a statement today, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi emphasised that the ongoing and violent launched by the Israeli forces against the Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian territories, and their direct targeting of shelters and camps of the displaced, are considered war crimes.

"These actions highlight the dangerous criminal approach of the Israeli occupation forces and constitute a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws and treaties. They disregard all legal, moral, and humanitarian values," Albudaiwi said.

The statement called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take immediate and serious action to implement a ceasefire, put an end to the dangerous Israeli military operations, and hold accountable those responsible for these violations.

