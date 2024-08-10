Israeli Attack On UNRWA School War Crime: GCC
Date
8/10/2024 2:03:07 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) has strongly condemned and denounced the latest Israeli crime of targeting the UNRWA school sheltering the displaced persons in the Al Daraj neighbourhood east of Gaza City. This attack led to the deaths of many martyrs and injured many others.
In a statement today, GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi emphasised that the ongoing and violent attacks launched by the Israeli Occupation forces against the Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the rest of the Palestinian territories, and their direct targeting of shelters and camps of the displaced, are considered war crimes.
"These actions highlight the dangerous criminal approach of the Israeli occupation forces and constitute a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws and treaties. They disregard all legal, moral, and humanitarian values," Albudaiwi said.
The statement called on the international community to assume its responsibilities and take immediate and serious action to implement a ceasefire, put an end to the dangerous Israeli military operations, and hold accountable those responsible for these violations.
MENAFN10082024000067011011ID1108540043
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.