TN Police Register Cases Against Film Director & Late BSP Leader’S Wife For Unlawful Assembly

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Aug 10 (IANS) Tamil Nadu on Saturday registered a case against the director Pa Ranjith, BSP Coordinator and wife of slain BSP state chief K. Armstrong, Porkodi, for organising a protest without the administration's permission.

BSP organised a protest march at Valluvarkottam in Chennai demanding justice for BSP state chief Armstrong who was killed on July 5th while he was chatting with his brother and friends near a tea stall in the busy main road.

“We have filed cases against them (Pa Ranjith, BSP Coordinator and Porkodi) and 1500 other people for the unlawful assembly,” said Greater Chennai Police.

The protestors demanded that the kingpin behind the murder must be arrested.

The police have already arrested 22 people including office bearers and cadres of various political parties including the AIADMK, Congress, and BJP in the murder case of Armstrong.

Reportedly, a notorious gangster who is currently in Vellore Central Prison for the murder of an AIADMK MLA is considered to be behind the murder of Armstrong.

Armstrong's family said that the gangster had fallen out with Armstrong over a multi-crore land deal.

Police have also shot dead one of the accused, Thiruvengadan, who had admitted his role in the murder of Armstrong.

Police said that Thiruvengadam opened fire against the police who retaliated and killed him.

Reportedly, the killing of Armstrong was in response to the murder of noted gangster Arcot V. Suresh who was killed on July 5, 2023.

The deceased Suresh's brother Bala and his accomplices were arrested by the Chennai Police three hours after the murder of Armstrong.