Directorate Of School Education, Jammu With Bharti Airtel Foundation Supported 34,000+ Teachers Through Professional Development Initiative

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 9 August 2024, Jammu: In a notable effort to strengthen the quality of education and teaching methods in Jammu schools, Directorate of School Education, Jammu and the Bharti Airtel Foundation collaborated to introduce 'Professional Development Initiative for Teachers' on May 14, 2024. Through this initiative, the Foundation supported in enhancing teachers\' skills in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy (FLN), Pedagogical Techniques, and Classroom Management Techniques.

This initiative through TheTeacherApp, supported teachers with comprehensive teaching materials and technology-integrated strategies for effective classroom engagement. Over 34,000+ teachers from 7,000+ schools have engaged in workshops, webinars, quizzes, self-paced courses and assessments to enhance their teaching skills. The teachers\' active participation and notable time spent on the app reflects the success of continuous professional development through the initiative.



Poonch, Kishtwar and Udhampur districts of Jammu Division were awarded the best districts for their outstanding performance in the professional development program for teachers. Additionally, Chief Education Officer and District Nodal Officers were recognized for their efforts towards successfully implementing good practices curated for the initiative in the schools of Jammu division.



On this occasion, Sh. Ashok Kumar Sharma – Director, Directorate of School Education, Jammu, appreciated the joint initiative and efforts made by the teachers and officials from the Education Department and Bharti Airtel Foundation to make it a success. Sh. Ashok Sharma said that he would want to see this partnership growing in future towards building capacity of teachers in Jammu.

Feedback from teachers on the initiative has been overwhelmingly positive, with 88% showing eagerness to attend more learning sessions on TheTeacherApp and 93% rated the webinars on the app as excellent.



Appreciating Directorate of School Education, Jammu, and all the partners in this valuable collaboration, Ms. Mamta Saikia, CEO – Bharti Airtel Foundation said,“For the last 25 years, the Bharti Airtel Foundation has committed itself to enhancing education in rural India. We extend our gratitude to Directorate of School Education, Jammu, and all collaborators in this meaningful alliance for the continuous professional development of teachers. Our goal is to collaborate, sharing knowledge and best practices, to empower teachers to play an active role in their own learning journey as well as support them in uplifting their schools through innovative teaching practices.”



Sh. Ashok Kumar Sharma – Director, Ms. Subah Mehta - Joint Director, Ms. Maneesha - Personnel Officer and Sh. J.R. Padha - Chief Education Officer from Directorate of School Education, Jammu along with Ms. Mamta Saikia, CEO - Bharti Airtel Foundation, Mr. Binu Nair – Chief Program Operations, Mr. Anil Bhat - Regional Head and Mr. Amit Taneja – Technology Lead, TheTeacherApp from the Foundation graced the ceremony.



About Bharti Airtel Foundation



Bharti Airtel Foundation was set up in the year 2000 as the philanthropic arm of Bharti Enterprises with a vision, 'To help underprivileged children and youth of our country realize their potential.' The Foundation works in the space of holistic quality education in rural India with a special focus on the girl child; and also supports Higher Education programs in partnership with premier institutions. Since 2006, the flagship, Satya Bharti School Program has been providing free quality education to thousands of underprivileged children in 164 schools in rural India across four states. At present over 36,000 children are enrolled in Satya Bharti Schools of which over 50% are girls. The impact of quality education has been widened by transferring the learning and good practices of this program to more than 3.7 lakh students studying in 888 partner government schools across 12 States/UTs, through Quality Support Program (QSP), since 2013. In addition, Bharti Airtel Foundation was invited by several education officers at district and state level to scale up some of the initiatives through QSP State Partnerships. The Foundation is working on a new initiative, TheTeacherApp, which is one of the most innovative technology solutions for teachers and educators in the country. Satya Bharti Abhiyan, the sanitation initiative, from 2014 till 2021, has benefitted over 2 lakh beneficiaries by improving sanitation conditions in the districts of Punjab, providing access to toilets and by fostering behavioural change in communities. The Foundation has been able to impact over 3 million children in a meaningful manner through its education programs since inception.



