'We're Just The Horses Our Real Saarthi (Kejriwal) Is In Jail': Sisodia To AAP Workers On Day After Release From Jail

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia after his release on bail has said that conspiracies have been created to defame Arvind Kejriwal's work, Kejriwal is a symbol honesty.

Chief Arvind Kejriwal still remains in custody in the Delhi excise case.





AAP leader and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia said "... These tears have given me strength...I was hoping that justice would be delivered in 7-8 months. It took 17 months but honesty and truth have won..."

Sisodia was addressing AAP party workers on Saturday, August 10.

Earlier in the day, AAP leader visited a Hanuman temple in Delhi to seek blessings a day after getting bail following a 17 months of custody. Sisodia along with the party leaders also visited Raj Ghat in Delhi. Former Deputy Chief Minister was joined by other AAP leaders such as Sanjay Singh and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

In a major relief from the Supreme Court, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was released on bail in both ED and CBI cases linked to the Delhi excise policy scam.

The Supreme court granted bail on certain conditions. Sisodia was asked to show a bail bond of ₹10 lakh with two sureties. The apex court also ordered the former Delhi deputy CM to submit his passport and report twice a week, on Monday and Thursday. He was warned not to influence or tamper with evidence which may land him in trouble.