Heroic Welcome For Olympic Bronze-Winning Hockey Team: Air India's Gesture, Players' Dance Wins Hearts (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Olympic bronze medal-winning Indian men's hockey team, led by captain Harmanpreet Singh, returned from Paris on Saturday morning. The team added to India's impressive medal tally at the Paris Games 2024, securing their 13th overall with a 2-1 victory over Spain in the third-place match on Thursday.

However, not all members of the team returned home immediately, as several key players stayed behind in the French capital for the closing ceremony of the Games. India's 'Wall,' goalkeeper PR Sreejesh, was honoured as the joint flag bearer for the closing ceremony, alongside Paris Games double medalist Manu Bhaker.

Sreejesh, along with teammates Amit Rohidas, Raj Kumar Pal, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, and Sanjay, is scheduled to return to India after the closing ceremony.

Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates were welcomed with garlands and the festive beats of celebratory dhol as they emerged from the arrivals at Delhi's Indira Gandhi Airport in the morning.

"We have received all the support, and all our requirements were fulfilled. I really want to thank... We are very happy and proud,” Harmanpreet told the media on his arrival.

“It is a big achievement for hockey. The love that is being showered upon hockey doubles our responsibility. We will also try that whenever we enter the field, we comeback with a medal," he added.

India's bronze medal win on Wednesday marked their 13th overall medal in men's hockey, adding to their tally of eight golds and one silver. This victory also signifies the first time since 1972 that India has secured back-to-back Olympic medals in hockey.

In the bronze medal match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium 1 in Paris, India triumphed over Spain with a 2-1 victory, thanks to two goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh (30th, 33rd minute). With these strikes, Harmanpreet brought his total to 10 goals, finishing as the tournament's highest scorer in the men's category.