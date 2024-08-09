US Expert: Ukrainian Military Will Train All Western Armies After War Is Over

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Malcolm Nance, an American intelligence and counterterrorism expert, is convinced that after the war, the Ukrainian military will be able to train Western armies.

He expressed this opinion in an interview with Ukrinform .

Nance, who fought as part of the International Legion of Ukraine against Russia, said: "I want to defend your country because you are good people. You have a heart, and you cannot be defeated! The Ukrainian army, when this war is over, will train all the armies in Europe and the United States. No question about it."

Nance currently runs a think tank that analyses the fight against terrorism and is a member of the advisory board of directors of the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC. He has been in Ukraine for almost 10 months, 9 of which he spent in the army.

"I took part in a counter-offensive, went behind the Russian lines with my unit. We occupied the eastern bank of the Oskil River, the eastern part of Kupiansk. I spent my 61st birthday in the counter-offensive near Kupiansk on 20 September 2022," the American said.

According to him, Ukraine has become very skilled at destroying Russians. "I call it the 'put your head on the anvil' tactic. The Ukrainian strategy has been to let Russia just put their heads on the anvil and then blow their brains out. When you knock their brains out, you move back one metre. You deplete their strength so that they have the impression of progress, but then they get a mess," the expert said.

Nance is convinced that Russia is losing. "Every time the media says: "Oh, Russia is winning," I think it's just the opposite: it's a victory for Ukraine, because Russia has lost 100,000 people in a year, walking three to five kilometres. What a Russian victory - are you crazy?" the soldier says.

In his opinion, Ukraine should lower the conscription age from 25 to 21. "This will give you half a million more people, but you will also need weapons and ammunition. I say this all the time, including when I testified before the US Congress," he said.

According to him, there should be a continuous supply of weapons and equipment, and Ukraine will win this war if it receives all the necessary weapons.

Nance noted that thanks to Western weapons, Ukrainians destroyed all of Russia's modern frontline artillery, and now Russian troops are using outdated guns and prefer not to bring more modern artillery systems closer to the front line.

"I think the destruction of Russian artillery is equivalent to the liberation of territories," the expert said.

shares video showing Russian fortifications, military infrastructure being destroyed near Sumy regio

Ukraine is now a world leader in the use of drones in combat, he said. "The West will beg Ukrainians to teach them how to do it," Nance said.

As reported, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andri Lebedenko said that unmanned systems on the battlefield are already more effective than classical weapons, including artillery.