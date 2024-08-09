UAE: Teen Who Can't Leave House Due To 'Deformed Legs' Undergoes Life-Changing Surgery

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 9 Aug 2024, 1:44 PM

Life has been challenging for 17-year-old Emirati Mohamed Khamis Al Ahbabi. From battling severe kidney dysfunction for five years that confined him to bed, to going through staged corrections to solve deformities in hips and legs, it has been a tough journey for him.

In 2018, Mohamed was diagnosed with severe kidney when he was only 12 years old. Over time, his condition worsened, resulting in deformed legs that confined him to his home. Fortunately, he recovered in 2023 after undergoing three dialyses per week that maintained his kidney health. However, even though his kidneys are now in prime condition, the deformity in his legs remained.

Khamis Al Ahbabi, Mohamed's father, said they only wished for a normal, happy life for their son.“We were sad that he couldn't leave the house and enjoy the outdoors. And since he studied remotely due to a lack of mobility, he couldn't interact with his friends. This further affected his performance and personality,” he recalled.

Prior to visiting Burjeel Medical City (BMC), Mohamed had undergone a minor surgery to try and correct his deformities.“When he reached our facility, he had renal osteodystrophy, a bone weakening condition that affects 30-60 percent of patients with kidney issues,” said Dr Michael Uglow, director of Paley Middle East Clinic and consultant paediatric orthopaedic surgery, BMC.

Mohamed had knock knees, a condition where the knees touch, but the ankles stay apart.“Both of his thigh bones and shin bones had deformities. Although he underwent a minor surgery a few years ago to improve the alignment with growth, it was unsuccessful. Unfortunately, it led to a serious condition called slipped capital femoral epiphysis, causing significant deformity in the hips. It also caused pain and stiffness,” added Dr Uglow.

Life transformed by surgeries

Dr Uglow carefully examined complex deformities in Mohamed's hips and legs. To reclaim mobility, he advised doing five separate staged corrections through three operations, each done in a six-week gap.“Dr Uglow clearly explained the treatment steps to us and provided us with all the support we needed,” said Khamis.

While the first surgery fixed issues related to the upper and lower parts of the right thigh bone, the second one corrected problems with the upper part of the left thigh bone. The third surgery fixed the lower part of the left thigh bone and the shinbone.

“The goal of surgery was to reconstruct his upper thigh bones to ensure his hip joints function well. It also aimed to restore the alignment of the lower legs so that his normal mechanical axis will be restored, allowing his body weight to pass directly through the center of his hips, knees, and ankles,” explained Dr Uglow.

The restorations worked wonders on Mohamed. Now, he can walk independently. "With physiotherapy, he will build stamina and muscle strength," added the doctor.

“We are grateful to God, Dr Uglow, and the BMC team. Our hospital visits have been reduced now. Only minimal follow-ups and simple medication are required,” said Khamis.

With a well-functioning kidney and successful correction surgeries, Mohamed can now lead a normal life.“He has recovered well. Now that his legs have been reconstructed, he can expect excellent function," said Dr uglow. "However, there is a risk of developing osteoarthritis in his hips as his deformities were so significant. He has to follow-up from time to time for his joints to remain healthy."

