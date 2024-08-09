Fairway Mortgage Named To CNBC And Money Best Reverse Mortgage Lenders Lists

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MADISON, Wis., Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation, named #1 for customer satisfaction among mortgage origination companies in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Mortgage Origination Satisfaction Study, announced today that Fairway has been named on CNBC's Best Reverse Mortgage Lenders list, as well as

Money's 2024 Best Reverse Mortgage Companies.

In creating the list, CNBC considered dozens of lenders' customer service, ease of applications, perks, affordability, and details about their reverse mortgage options.

After CNBC tallied its findings, Fairway Mortgage was chosen as the Best Reverse Mortgage Lender for Speedy

evaluated product offerings, customer reviews, regulatory records, and online presence, and named Fairway the Best Reverse Mortgage Lender for Homebuyers.

This combination of speedy closings and top of market service to homebuyers makes Fairway an excellent choice for a HECM for Purchase loan, allowing those over 62 to increase their purchasing power or retain more cash from the sale of their homes.

Dan Ventura, President of Fairway's Reverse group, acknowledged the efficiency of the HECM originations at Fairway: "One of Fairway's Core Values is Speed To Respond, and our Operations teams take pride in their ability to close loans quicker and smoother than anyone else in the industry.

In a purchase scenario, timing is of the essence, and we strive to guarantee a fast, and customer-focused experience."

With that sentiment in mind, and building on its award-winning speed and efficiency in the mortgage industry, Fairway is announcing the launch of its " 15-Day Close " initiative for HECM loans. Having already fostered a reputation for closing loans faster than the competition, this new program aims to set even higher standards for customer satisfaction. Laya Tate, SVP Reverse Underwriting at Fairway, celebrated the launch of the new initiative: "Historically we have closed loans in 17 days or less - now we are gearing up to close loans even faster through being 'effectively efficient' throughout the process from origination through closing. By further streamlining processes and maintaining clear communication with clients, Fairway is committed to delivering an unparalleled reverse mortgage experience – in less time."



About Fairway Independent Mortgage Corp.

Madison, WI- and Carrollton, TX-based Fairway Independent Mortgage Corporation (NMLS #2289) is a full-service mortgage lender with branches in all 50 states.

Fairway is the #2 overall retail lender in the U.S. and was the #1 ranked mortgage origination company for borrower satisfaction in 2023 by J.D. Power.

