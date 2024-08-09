How Evacuation From 28 Settlements Of Sumy Region Is Going On

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Sumy region, due to Russian shelling, about 20,000 people need to be evacuated from a ten-kilometre zone that falls within the firefighting zone.

This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

During a regular meeting of the Defence Council of Sumy Oblast, it was decided to mandatorily evacuate the population from 28 settlements in seven united territorial communities of Sumy Oblast.

The National Police noted that rescuers, representatives of communities, military administrations and law enforcement officers are involved in the evacuation.

Evacuation teams are transporting and escorting people, including families with children, people with limited mobility and the elderly.

Police officers are escorting the evacuation convoys, ensuring law and order at pre-assembly points and assisting citizens.

According to the National Police, 270 people, including 14 children, have been killed in Sumy region since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Over the past two months, 6 people have died as a result of shelling in the region, including one child.

The police urge residents of the border area not to endanger themselves and to call 102 if necessary.

Civilian traffic suspended in Sumy region amid massive Russian shelling

The National Police noted that detailed information on the time and place of gathering and registration for evacuation can be obtained from the heads and elders of the communities.

"If you have any questions about the evacuation of the population from the border of Sumy district, you can contact the operational duty evacuation headquarters of the Sumy district military administration by phone: 0506507083," the National Police said.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the week, rescuers have evacuated 44 residents, including 11 children and 11 people with limited mobility, from the area of active hostilities in the Toretsk community and Pokrovsk district of Donetsk region.

