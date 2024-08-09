Ganja To Host Concert Dedicated To Eminent Composer
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ganja State Philharmonic Hall will host a concert dedicated to
People's Artist of the USSR and Azerbaijan, laureate of the State
Prize of Azerbaijan and the Heydar Aliyev Prize, Academician Arif
Malikov (1933 - 2019) on September 13, Azernews
reports.
Chamber Orchestra and Pop Ensemble of the Ganja State
Philharmonic Hall will perform Arif Malikov's music pieces,
included "Azərbaycan", "Güllərim", "Dənizdə ay çiməndə",
"Gözlərimin dünyası", "Gəl bizim dağlara", "İnandım", "Sən Əslisən,
mən Kərəm", "Şirin qızım", "Qonaq gəl bizə", "Dənizə baxıram",
"Günəş ürəkli" and other unforgettable compositions.
The soloist of the concert Ulviya Kazimova (piani) will
delighted the audience with the cycle "Ötən anlar" and three
waltzes from Arif Malikov's music work.
Tickets can be purchased at the box office of the Ganja State
Philharmonic Hall and online at iTicket .
Media partners of the event are Azernews, Trend, Day
and Milli.
MENAFN09082024000195011045ID1108537055
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.