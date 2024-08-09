Delhi Court Issues Order For Release As Manish Sisodia Submits Two Bail Bonds, Sureties In CBI And ED

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Manish Sisodia granted bail: Delhi Rouse Avenue Court has given release order after the counsels for Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia submitted two bail bonds of ₹10 lakh each and two sureties of like amount each in the CBI as well as ED case registered in connection with the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court bench consisting of Justice B R Gavai and K V Viswanathan granted bail to Manish Sisodia in the excise policy irregularities cases.

Former deputy chief of Delhi Manish Sisodia will walk out of jail 17 months after being arrested in connection to the excise policy case.

The Supreme Court also imposed various conditions including surrendering the passport and not influencing witnesses.

The top court was hearing Manish Sisodia's appeal challenging the Delhi High Court order that dismissed his bail plea in the cases being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate.

During the hearing, Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for the probe agencies, had raised apprehension that witnesses may be influenced.

The AAP said the Supreme Court verdict granting bail to Sisodia was a "victory of truth" and hoped that other jailed leaders of the party "will also get justice".

Expressing joy over the Supreme Court granting Manish Sisodia bail, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh called it a victory of truth and a big relief for the party.

Addressing media persons, Delhi Minister and AAP leader Gopal Rai said,“It's a day of happiness for the people of Delhi and the country. The way Manish Sisodia had established a role model of the education revolution, but a dictatorial government kept him in jail for 17 months, without any facts and in a fake case. Today, the truth won. We and the entire Delhi thank the Supreme Court...”

The Delhi liquor excise policy 2021-22 was withdrawn amid allegations of foul play by the opposition. Sisodia is currently in judicial custody. According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure the achievement of the objectives of the said conspiracy.