MFA Ukraine Shares With Brazil Lawmakers Vision Of Ending Russian Aggression

The Brazilian delegation included First Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Foreign Affairs and National Defense of the Chamber of Deputies of the National Congress, Deputy General Elieser Girao and member of the said Commission, Federal Deputy Alfredo Gaspar.

"Iryna Borovets explained Ukraine's vision of ending Russian aggression against our country. The deputy minister emphasized that peace initiatives regarding the end of the war should offer ways to achieve a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," the report reads.

The deputy minister emphasized that Ukraine will only accept such a peace plan for the end of the war, which would guarantee respect for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity within internationally recognized borders.

During the meeting, Brazilian lawmakers expressed support for the Ukrainian people and condemned Russia's violations of human rights and war crimes.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including the importance of intensifying contacts at the senior and highest levels and further development of inter-parliamentary dialogue. The interlocutors expressed and discussed mutual interest in revitalizing bilateral trade and bringing trade volumes between Ukraine and Brazil to the pre-war level.

As reported, in early August, China and Brazil jointly published a "six-point consensus" on promoting a political solution to the "Ukraine crisis", which is how Russia's war against Ukraine is referred to in these countries. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the Sino-Brazilian plan received a "positive response" from more than 110 countries.