Two People Killed, Six Injured In Kherson Region Due To Russian Strikes

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 1, Russian strikes in Kherson region claimed the lives of two people and six others.

This was reported on Telegra by Oleksandr Prokudin, Chief of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Ukrinform.

Russian shelling and targeted multiple locations, including:

Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Mykilske, Stanislav, Oleksandrivka, Romashkove, Stepanivka, Molodizhne, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Novoraisk, Chervonyi Maiak, Zmiivka, Shliakhove, Monastyrske, Mykhailivka, Mykolaivka, Kizomys, Novovorontsovka, Ivanivka, Olhivka, Sadove, Lvove, Mylove, Zelenivka, Inzhenerne, Darivka, Poniativka, Novotiahynka, Yantarne, Shyroka Balka, Kozatske, Tiahynka, Pryozerne, Blahovishchenske, and Kherson.

Five apartment buildings, seven private homes, gas pipelines, utility buildings, garages, and private vehicles sustained damage.

Russian aggression claimed the lives of two civilians, six others were injured, Prokudin stressed.

He also confirmed that overnight, the Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed a Russian Shahed-131/136 drone over Kherson region.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, a resident of Kherson region injured during the January

1 drone attack succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.