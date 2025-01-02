Qatar's AI Market Projected To Reach QR2.06Bn This Year

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

Doha: The size of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Qatar is estimated to amount to $567.10m (QR2.06bn) in 2025, according to a report by Statista.

Analysts say this figure is bolstered by Qatar's investments and transformative changes adopted by the advanced revolution.

Technology experts stress that companies are moving towards“transforming AI enhancement” and deployment in the region by delivering cutting-edge solutions demonstrating the highest standards of data integrity and security across the country.

During a Microsoft AI Tour hosted in December 2024, officials revealed that the market is anticipated to boost Qatar's economic growth by 2.3 percent and generate $5bn (QR18.22bn) in revenue by 2030.

They remarked that the country is embarking towards a global hub in AI innovation and will increase job opportunities during the forecast period as Qatar continues to see significant progress in technologies such as AI and the Internet of Things (IoT), which aims for Digital Agenda 2030 - a roadmap of Qatar's digital economy by building on its technological evolution, sustainability, and economic diversification initiatives.

Statista indicates that the market size is expected to show an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2030) of 27.93 percent, resulting in a market volume of $1.943m (6.93m) by 2030.

However, the global market size for AI is expected to amount to $243.70bn (QR888.22bn) in 2025, as per the report.

It also shows an annual growth rate (CAGR 2025-2030) of 27.67 percent for its market size, eventuating in a market volume of $826.70bn (QR3013.10bn) by decade-end.

The data further states that in global comparison, the largest market size will be in the United States, which amounts to $66.21bn (QR241.32bn) in 2025.

The AI strategy in Qatar focuses on developing its data centers and management capabilities to draw investments and multinational businesses.

Aiming to attract new tech entrants and maintain stability in cross-border trade in the sector, Qatar is harmonising its AI regulations with those of the US and the EU.

The country is also implementing AI initiatives on critical infrastructure, human resources, healthcare, education, research, entertainment among other areas of strategic interest to maximise efficiency and boost GDP growth.

Qatar's Third National Development Approach (NDS-3) 2030 comes in line with the AI strategy towards enhancing and carrying out its goals.

Officials highlight that the country prioritised AI as a significant sector by integrating AI in the NDS-3 with the aim to accelerate its economic diversification efforts and establish itself as a leader in AI innovation.