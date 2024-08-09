US Deploys F-22 Fighter Jets To Middle East Amid Rising Tensions With Iran

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin announced that F-22 Raptor fighter jets from the U.S. military have arrived in the region to defend Israel and protect American forces.

On Friday, August 9th, Secretary Austin wrote on his X account that he had spoken with Yoav Gallant, Israel's Defense Minister, about the status of American forces and the U.S.'s support for Israel.

Following the assassination of the Hamas bureau chief in Tehran, Israel has faced threats of from Iran and its allies.

Austin stated,“The arrival of U.S. F-22 Raptor fighter jets in the region today is part of our efforts to deter aggression, defend Israel, and protect American forces in the area.”

The F-22 Raptor is a fifth-generation, single-seat, stealth tactical fighter jet of the U.S. Air Force. These jets are considered among the most advanced and capable fighters in the U.S. military.

The F-22 Raptor also has electronic warfare and electronic surveillance capabilities.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense further mentioned that in his communication with his Israeli counterpart, he emphasized the finalization of a ceasefire agreement and the release of hostages.

Since the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the Hamas political bureau chief, on July 31st in Tehran, the U.S. Secretary of Defense has spoken with the Israeli Defense Minister at least five times about Washington's support for Tel Aviv against potential attacks from Iran and its allies.

Although Iran has not yet launched any attacks against Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the country's political and military leaders have emphasized their determination to take severe revenge on Israel.

Recently, Hezbollah, one of Iran's main allies in the region, announced that it is prepared to attack Israel even if Iran withdraws.

The arrival of F-22 Raptors in the region underscores the U.S.'s commitment to safeguarding its interests and those of its allies in the Middle East. This move not only serves as a deterrent to potential aggressors but also reassures Israel of Washington's unwavering support amidst escalating tensions.

As the situation unfolds, the presence of these advanced fighter jets may play a crucial role in maintaining regional stability.

However, the volatile nature of the conflict suggests that further diplomatic and military measures may be necessary to prevent a broader escalation. The focus on ceasefire agreements and the release of hostages remains critical in averting a potential crisis.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram