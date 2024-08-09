Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) Yields Most Convincing Evidence For Anti-Inflammatory Actions Of CBD With Its Dehydratech(TM)-CBD

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria just announced additional findings from its HYPER-H21-4 human clinical study, highlighting significant reductions in several pro-inflammatory biomarkers associated with cardiovascular

This has been termed as“the most convincing evidence in humans,” ultimately showcasing the potential of the company's patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed CBD Other third-party research studies have failed to demonstrate a sustained decrease in resting blood pressure with oral CBD dosing. More so, none have yielded evidence of the anti-inflammatory actions of CBD until Lexaria's HYPER-H21-4 human clinical study

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator in drug delivery platforms, recently announced additional findings from its HYPER-H21-4 human clinical study that sought to explore the potential of its patented DehydraTECH(TM)-processed cannabidiol (“CBD”) in reducing blood pressure (“BP”). Of note was the demonstration of significant reductions in several pro-inflammatory biomarkers associated with cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) in what was described as

“the most convincing evidence in humans”

of the anti-inflammatory actions of CBD.

“There is some pre-clinical evidence for the anti-inflammatory actions of CBD, but this is likely the most convincing evidence in humans that I have ever seen,” noted Dr. Philip Ainslie, Cardiovascular Advisor to...

