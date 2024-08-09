Iranian Exports To Afghanistan Surge By 28Pc: Economic Adviser

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Iran's Economic Adviser to Afghanistan underlines that 25 percent of Afghanistan's imports originate from Iran, with trade volumes showing significant improvement.

Over $724 million worth of exports were sent to Afghanistan in the first four months of this year, marking a 28 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to Iranian media.

Hossein Rustayee, the Iranian economic adviser to Afghanistan, highlighted these figures at a forum on "Afghanistan Opportunities and Challenges."

He attributed the rise in trade volume to the establishment of security and a central government in Afghanistan over the past two years.

Rustayee also says that if Iran does not actively engage in the Afghan market, it risks being overshadowed by competitors such as Qatar, UAE, Turkey, Pakistan, and China.

According to him, Afghanistan relies on imports for more than 80 percent of its needs, with Iran accounting for 25 percent of those imports.

