Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Prepared Strategic Partnership Program Until 2034
8/9/2024 12:20:41 AM
By Alimat Aliyeva
Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will adopt a strategic partnership
program until 2034, which provides for an increase in mutual trade
to $ 10 billion, Azernews reports.
It is reported that special attention will be paid to further
increasing the volume of trade, primarily due to the mutual
formation of markets and substitution of imports from third
countries. The governments of the two countries were instructed to
adopt a separate program by the end of the month to bring trade
turnover to $ 10 billion.
In order to develop industrial cooperation, a portfolio of new
agreements and contracts worth $ 7 billion has been prepared within
the framework of the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to
Astana. Among them are projects in the fields of energy, transport
and logistics, metallurgy, textile, agricultural and construction
sectors, as well as between regions.
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart
Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed to accelerate the
construction of an international industrial cooperation center in
the Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan, and the issue of creating a
joint investment fund will also be worked out.
In autumn, the first meeting of the Council of regional Leaders
of the two countries will be held in Samarkand.
