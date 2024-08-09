Kazakhstan And Uzbekistan Prepared Strategic Partnership Program Until 2034

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan will adopt a strategic partnership program until 2034, which provides for an increase in mutual trade to $ 10 billion, Azernews reports.

It is reported that special attention will be paid to further increasing the volume of trade, primarily due to the mutual formation of markets and substitution of imports from third countries. The of the two countries were instructed to adopt a separate program by the end of the month to bring trade turnover to $ 10 billion.

In order to develop industrial cooperation, a portfolio of new agreements and contracts worth $ 7 billion has been prepared within the framework of the state visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Astana. Among them are projects in the fields of energy, transport and logistics, metallurgy, textile, agricultural and construction sectors, as well as between regions.

The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev agreed to accelerate the construction of an international industrial cooperation center in the Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan, and the issue of creating a joint investment fund will also be worked out.

In autumn, the first meeting of the Council of regional Leaders of the two countries will be held in Samarkand.