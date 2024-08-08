In Ukraine, 200 State-Owned Properties Prepared For Accommodation Of Idps

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Of the 2,200 state-owned properties, approximately 200 have been prepared for the accommodation of internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Serhiy Kozyr, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"Housing is the most important issue for IDPs. In 2022, our inter-factional deputy union held more than 300 meetings with IDPs, during which we identified all the major problems of IDPs and submitted them to the government," he said.

According to the parliamentarian, the Verkhovna Rada recently endorsed two important bills at first reading, of which one provides for an audit of all state and municipal property that can be used for temporary accommodation of IDPs. The objective is to create an interactive map that will enable IDPs to select the most suitable place of residence.

Kozyr stated that an audit has already been conducted on 2,200 objects. It is now necessary to determine their condition, purpose, and whether repairs or completion are required.

"According to our data, about 200 properties have been prepared for IDP families to move into. Going forward, we will first identify the categories of individuals requiring improved housing conditions and subsequently establish priority queues for this housing,” the MP said.

He added that priority would be given to people with children, people of retirement age, people with disabilities, large families, and IDP families who lost a family member in the war.