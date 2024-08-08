Kanpai! Restaurant Anzu Bestowed A 'Best Of Award Of Excellence' By Wine Spectator

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant

Anzu has been recognized by

Wine

Spectator

with a 'Best of Award of Excellence' at their Annual Restaurant Awards for 2024.



According to the wine authority, the winning lists 'display excellent breadth across multiple wine grower regions,' by restaurants designed 'for dedicated wine lovers,' and showing 'a deep commitment to service for their guests.' The upscale Japanese x California fusion restaurant located inside Hotel Nikko San Francisco garnered two wine glasses out of three, representing

Best of Award of Excellence.

This is Hotel Nikko's first win in the category.

Hotel Nikko's Wine Director, Miguel Miranda "brings a unique and diverse perspective with a deep appreciation for the intricate balance of flavors, as well as the unique stories behind each bottle," according to Hotel Nikko's Food & Beverage Director, Steven Grant. "With an impeccable palate and an unyielding commitment to excellence, Miguel transformed our wine selection into an award-winning experience. His ability to seamlessly blend classic selections with innovative and rare finds has set our establishment apart in the industry. Raise a glass with us to this remarkable achievement," adds Grant.

The boutique hotel, which recently underwent a $60 million renovation, is one of 79 properties worldwide operated by the Japanese luxury brand, Okura.

