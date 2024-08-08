Azerbaijan Represented At Hot Air Balloon Festival In Cappadocia
The next Hot Air Balloon Festival has kicked off in the popular
tourist region of Cappadocia in the Turkish province of Nevsehir,
Hot air balloon teams from 18 countries, including Azerbaijan,
are taking part in the festival.
The sky over Cappadocia has been filled with hot air balloons of
the most unusual shapes since early morning, including those in the
form of a mill, elephant, frog, spaceship, turtle, wolf, ice cream,
heart, etc.
The hot air balloons stayed in the sky for an average of 45
minutes.
Last year's Hot Air Balloon Festival in Cappadocia was visited
by 615 thousand people. The organizers hope that this year's event
will attract more tourists.
