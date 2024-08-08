Azerbaijan Represented At Hot Air Balloon Festival In Cappadocia

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The next Hot Air Balloon Festival has kicked off in the popular tourist region of Cappadocia in the Turkish province of Nevsehir, Azernews reports.

Hot air balloon teams from 18 countries, including Azerbaijan, are taking part in the festival.

The sky over Cappadocia has been filled with hot air balloons of the most unusual shapes since early morning, including those in the form of a mill, elephant, frog, spaceship, turtle, wolf, ice cream, heart, etc.

The hot air balloons stayed in the sky for an average of 45 minutes.

Last year's Hot Air Balloon Festival in Cappadocia was visited by 615 thousand people. The organizers hope that this year's event will attract more tourists.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr