Nag Panchami 2024: Ways To Attract Wealth And Prosperity

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Nag Panchami is a Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of snakes (naga). Celebrated on the fifth day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the lunar month of Shravana (July-August), the festival holds particular significance in India and Nepal.



This year Nag Panchami will be celebrated on August 9.

The festival is believed to appease snake gods and ensure protection from snake bites and other dangers.

Approach the serpent calmly and avoid disturbing its habitat. Offer milk to a serpent idol or image with sincerity. Respect for all creatures is key to attracting prosperity.



Neem, Peepal, and Banyan trees are considered sacred and believed to house serpent deities. Protecting these trees promotes their survival and ensures prosperity.



During prayers, concentrate on your intentions for wealth and prosperity, and visualize the blessings of the serpent deities.

Fasting demands mental and physical discipline.

Devotees visit temples dedicated to snake deities to conduct special prayers and rituals.



Prepare traditional dishes like Kheer and Payasam. Offer these to the serpent deities before consuming them.

