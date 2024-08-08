YARAT: Movie In The Mood For Love To Be Shown In Baku
YARAT Contemporary Art Space will screen Wong Kar Wai's film "In
the Mood for Love," a representative of the Hong Kong "New Wave" on
August 8 as part of the current group exhibition "Unobserved
Desires", Azernews reports citing YARAT .
"In the Mood for Love" is a sophisticated drama delicately
touching on themes of love and loneliness. The plot centers around
two neighbors, Mr. Chow and Mrs. Chan, whose spouses are absorbed
in their work and pay little attention to their home life.
The main characters accidentally discover that their partners
are cheating on them, which leads to an unexpected friendly
closeness, intertwining their lives with subtle threads of
affection and understanding. The film reveals the evolution of
their relationship, filled with warmth and hidden emotions.
The film will be shown with Azerbaijani subtitles for the first
time. After the film screening, the audience have a chance to
discuss Wong Kar Wai's film with Eldar Albertsson, a representative
of the "Atrium - Antikino Club."
YARAT is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to nurturing an
understanding of contemporary art and creating a hub for artistic
practice, research and thinking in the Caucasus, Central Asia and
the surrounding region. Based in Baku, Azerbaijan, YARAT (meaning
Create in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.
YARAT implements its mission through an on-going program of
exhibitions, education events and festivals.
It facilitates exchange between local and international artistic
networks including foundations, galleries and museums.
