YARAT: Movie In The Mood For Love To Be Shown In Baku

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

YARAT Contemporary Art Space will screen Wong Kar Wai's "In the Mood for Love," a representative of the Hong Kong "New Wave" on August 8 as part of the current group "Unobserved Desires", Azernews reports citing YARAT .

"In the Mood for Love" is a sophisticated drama delicately touching on themes of love and loneliness. The plot centers around two neighbors, Mr. Chow and Mrs. Chan, whose spouses are absorbed in their work and pay little attention to their home life.

The main characters accidentally discover that their partners are cheating on them, which leads to an unexpected friendly closeness, intertwining their lives with subtle threads of affection and understanding. The film reveals the evolution of their relationship, filled with warmth and hidden emotions.

The film will be shown with Azerbaijani subtitles for the first time. After the film screening, the audience have a chance to discuss Wong Kar Wai's film with Eldar Albertsson, a representative of the "Atrium - Antikino Club."

YARAT is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated to nurturing an understanding of contemporary art and creating a hub for artistic practice, research and thinking in the Caucasus, Central Asia and the surrounding region. Based in Baku, Azerbaijan, YARAT (meaning Create in Azerbaijani) was founded by Aida Mahmudova in 2011.

YARAT implements its mission through an on-going program of exhibitions, education events and festivals.

It facilitates exchange between local and international artistic networks including foundations, galleries and museums.

----

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews' staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @lmntypewriterrr