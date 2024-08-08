South Korean defense minister warns of alliance dispute, economic fallout over nuclear ambitions

(MENAFN) South Korea's Defense Shin Won-sik has cautioned that pursuing nuclear weapons could severely damage the nation's alliance with the United States and destabilize global financial markets. Shin's comments come amid growing domestic pressure for South Korea to develop its own nuclear arsenal as a countermeasure against North Korea's expanding nuclear and missile capabilities. Recent calls from South Korean officials and leaders from President Yoon Suk-yeol's conservative ruling party reflect rising concerns about North Korea's military advancements and the potential return of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has criticized the cost of U.S. military presence in South Korea and engaged in unprecedented diplomacy with the North.



Shin emphasized that developing a nuclear arsenal would have dire consequences for South Korea's international standing. He warned that such a move would create a significant rift in the U.S.-South Korea alliance and lead to severe sanctions if South Korea were to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). Despite ongoing debates among South Korean politicians and foreign policy experts about the effectiveness of U.S. extended deterrence, particularly its nuclear capabilities, Shin stressed that strengthening allied deterrence remains the most effective and peaceful approach to address threats from North Korea.



