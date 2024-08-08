ICCIMA holds conference focused on economic innovation within Iran’s sector

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA) hosted a focused on economic innovation within Iran’s sector. Titled "Innovation Ecosystem: The Realities of Iran's Economy," the event brought together experts, scholars, and business operators from the information technology field to discuss how innovation can drive economic progress.



The conference highlighted a consensus among attendees that Iran's must embrace innovation and effectively utilize human capital to navigate current challenges. It was emphasized that without innovation, Iran's economic difficulties will persist, making it essential to leverage human resources to enhance the country's economic performance.



Ghadir Ghiafeh, deputy head of ICCIMA, addressed the conference by valuing Iran’s natural and mineral resources at USD27.3 trillion. He argued that without innovation, these resources would remain untapped and unable to contribute to economic growth. Ghiafeh stressed the importance of using human resources to create added value from these natural assets and boost the nation’s gross domestic product.



Mohammad Javad Azari Jahrami, the former Minister of Technology, Communications, and Information, also spoke at the conference. He asserted that an innovative perspective views problems as opportunities and fosters the creation of capital and opportunities. Jahrami emphasized that the innovative business environment requires a unique approach, behavior, and mechanism to succeed.

