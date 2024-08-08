CE-LINK Launches Solar-Powered 3MP Wifi Security Camera For Enhanced Home Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CE-LINK's new solar-powered 3Mp WiFi PT Camera operates wirelessly and sustains power with minimal sunlight, offering a clean and efficient security solution.

DONGGUAN, CHINA, August 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CE-LINK is introducing its latest offering, the 3Mp WiFi Battery PT Camera, a solar-powered home security device that simplifies installation and operation by eliminating external power and connections. With a modest 1.2W solar panel and a robust 10400mah battery, the camera can sustain its power needs with just two hours of sunlight daily.The camera features a 2K (2304*1296) Ultra HD resolution for clear, detailed images. Its fully wireless design requires no external power or cable connections, facilitating an effortless setup. Equipped with an RTOS system, the camera maintains low power consumption, enhancing its efficiency.For security, the device includes a Passive Infrared (PIR) sensor that detects movements up to 8 meters away within a 120-degree horizontal range. It is further outfitted with built-in IR LEDs and Spotlights to support night vision in color and infrared modes, ensuring visibility up to 10 meters regardless of the lighting condition.Users can customize their setup with optional 3W, 5W, and 10W solar panels integrated with the camera or installed separately. This adaptability ensures continuous operation for up to three months without sunlight, based on an average of 20 daily triggers.The camera's flexible storage capabilities support both a local TF card (up to 256GB) and cloud storage. This ensures that recordings are secure and accessible. The device also supports H264 video encoding and event-triggered video recording, which conserves battery and storage by recording only when motion is detected.Functionality extends to full-duplex two-way audio, allowing for communication through the device. It seamlessly integrates with smart home systems like Alexa and Google Assistant, enhancing its utility in smart homes.The camera is designed for broad surveillance coverage with electronic controls for 350 degrees of pan and 90 degrees of tilt. Its field of view spans 108 degrees horizontally, 60 degrees vertically, and 126 degrees diagonally with a 3.0 mm lens.According to Larry, the IPC Product Manager at CE-LINK, "Our new 3Mp WiFi Battery PT Camera responds directly to consumer needs for a more flexible and easy-to-use home security solution. Its solar-powered and wireless features reflect our commitment to offering efficient and environmentally friendly products."The 3Mp WiFi Battery PT Camera is scheduled for display at IFA 2024 and represents CE-LINK's efforts to provide advanced yet user-friendly security solutions.With its headquarters in Dongguan, China, CE-LINK continues to focus on integrating accessible technology into everyday security solutions. Users can visit the official website for any media or commercial inquiries.About Company:CE-LINK is a technology company based in Dongguan, China, specializing in electronic security solutions. Established to address modern security challenges, the company develops devices prioritizing user-friendly designs and environmental sustainability. With a global presence, CE-LINK is committed to enhancing safety and convenience for its customers through advanced technology.

