Lockton Announces Appointment of Amit Agarwal as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for India Operations

Mumbai, 06 August 2024: Lockton, the world's largest independent insurance brokerage firm, has today announced the appointment of Mr. Amit Agarwal in the dual capacity of Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer for its India operations. This strategic appointment highlights Lockton India's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and expanding its presence in the region.



With over 18 years of career spanning across several prestigious organizations, including Tata, KPMG, ZEE, Jana Bank, and Indiabulls, Amit Agarwal brings with him a wealth of experience to Lockton. His expertise in strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, and attracting foreign direct investment is well-established. Amit’s strategic planning has been crucial in fostering both domestic and international growth opportunities. He has a proven track record in building high-performing teams and overseeing audits for major financial institutions such as ICICI, Citi, and Standard Chartered. Notably, he was instrumental in Indiabulls’ foray into the insurance sector. His outstanding contributions have earned him numerous accolades, including the Global Inspirational Leader 2023, multiple CFO of the Year awards, Innovative CFO In Business Partnerships, and the Financial Express Influencer of the Year.



Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Sandeep Dadia, CEO, Lockton India, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Amit to our leadership team. Amit’s proven expertise in financial management, coupled with his deep understanding of the Indian insurance landscape will deliver exceptional value to Lockton India. We are excited about the impact Amit will make as we continue to drive excellence in the organization”



Mr. Amit Agarwal, COO & CFO commented, "Lockton’s commitment to innovation and excellence in the insurance sector is truly inspiring. I look forward to contributing to the company’s strategic goals and working with the talented team to achieve our shared vision. This role presents an exciting opportunity to leverage my experience in new ways and support Lockton’s continued success."







