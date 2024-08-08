Blood in Your Urine: Don't Ignore the Warning Sign

(MENAFN- Avian We) Alarming discoveries in the bathroom can be a real cause for concern. While some findings might trigger worries about serious illness, it's important to remember that there can be a variety of explanations, some more concerning than others.

Blood in your urine, medically known as hematuria, can be a startling discovery. While the sight of red in the toilet bowl can trigger worries about cancer, it's important to remember that blood in the urine can have various other causes. However, it should never be ignored.

The Most Common Culprit: Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

UTIs are the most frequent cause of blood in the urine, especially in women. These infections occur when bacteria enter the urethra and travel upwards to the bladder. The irritation caused by the bacteria can lead to the presence of red blood cells in the urine. Symptoms like burning urination, frequent urination, and pelvic pain often accompany UTIs with blood.

Beyond UTIs: Other Causes to Consider

While urinary tract infections are the most common culprit, other possibilities exist. Kidney stones, formed from hardened minerals, can irritate the urinary tract causing blood and flank pain (lower back and abdomen) as they pass. An enlarged prostate, more frequent in older men, can press on the urethra leading to blood in the urine. Finally, while less likely, painless blood in the urine can be a sign of bladder cancer, highlighting the importance of seeking medical evaluation whenever blood is present.

When to See a Doctor

Don't delay seeking medical attention if blood in your urine is accompanied by any of the following warning signs: painful urination, frequent urination especially at night, difficulty urinating, pelvic pain (in women), flank pain (lower back and abdomen), or the presence of blood clots in the urine.

Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for any underlying condition. Your doctor will likely ask about your medical history and perform a physical examination. A urine test can detect the presence of blood cells, white blood cells (indicating infection), or other abnormalities. Depending on the findings, further investigations like cystoscopy (visual examination of the bladder) or imaging tests might be recommended.

Reducing Your Risk

Practicing healthy habits can potentially lower your risk of conditions causing blood in the urine.

• Drink plenty of fluids to flush out toxins and irritants

• Maintain good hygiene, especially among women, the habit of wiping front-to-back to prevent bacteria from entering the urethra

• Don't hold your urine for long periods

• Eat a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains to promote overall urinary tract health

• Finally, avoid smoking, as it's a risk factor for bladder cancer

Early Detection is Key

While blood in the urine can be a cause for concern, it's important to remember that early diagnosis and treatment are crucial for any underlying condition. By being proactive and seeking medical attention promptly, you can ensure a healthy outcome.





MENAFN08082024006926014934ID1108530572