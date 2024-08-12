Paris 2024 Olympics: US Leads With 126 Medals China Follows With 91

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The 2024 Paris concluded last night, with American winning the most medals, while Chinese athletes secured second place on the Olympic medal table with a total of 91 medals.

The closing ceremony of the 2024 Olympics took place yesterday at the Stade de France in Paris. During the ceremony, the Olympic flag was handed over to the United States, the host of the next Olympic Games, which will be held in 2028.

The Olympic medal table shows that American athletes claimed 40 gold, 44 silver, and 42 bronze medals, making them the Olympic champions for the fourth consecutive time.

Chinese athletes secured second place in the 2024 Olympic medal standings, winning 40 gold, 27 silver, and 24 bronze medals.

The United Kingdom, France, Australia, and Japan claimed the third, fourth, fifth, and sixth positions on the Paris Olympics medal table, respectively.

Afghan athletes did not win any medals in this edition of the Olympic Games.

The successful conclusion of the Paris Olympics marks the end of a memorable event filled with remarkable performances and fierce competition. As the world looks forward to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, anticipation is building for another round of historic achievements and the continued pursuit of excellence by athletes from around the globe.

