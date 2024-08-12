Javad Zarif Steps Down Amid Discontent Over Pezeshkian's Cabinet Selections

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iranian have reported that Mohammad Javad Zarif, the strategic deputy to Masoud Pezeshkian, has resigned from his position.

According to the reports, Zarif made this decision public through a discontented statement following the introduction of the president's proposed cabinet.

Iranian media have further stated that Zarif apparently objected to the proposed list of cabinet members presented by Pezeshkian to the Islamic Consultative Assembly, as most of Zarif's recommended individuals were not included.

On social media, Zarif wrote,“I am, of course, not satisfied with the outcome of my efforts, and I am ashamed that I could not adequately implement the expert committee's recommendations or fulfill the promise to include women, youth, and ethnic minorities as I had pledged.

However, there are still some remaining vice-presidential appointments, which I hope will somewhat rectify this shortcoming.”

Zarif headed a council known as the“Strategic Council,” tasked with compiling a list of candidates for the president's cabinet from among the applicants.

This council, after a four-week review of the backgrounds of“over a thousand” candidates for cabinet positions, presented a list to Pezeshkian. However, according to Zarif, only 10 out of the 19 individuals that the new president introduced to the parliament for a vote of confidence were from the council's recommendations.

Experts suggest that Zarif's resignation may pose new challenges for Pezeshkian's administration.

Mohammad Javad Zarif had previously resigned five times during the 11th and 12th administrations, from 2013 to 2021.

Zarif's resignation underscores the internal discord within the new administration and could signal deeper issues in achieving consensus on key appointments.

This development may lead to further instability as Pezeshkian's government seeks to solidify its foundation amidst these emerging challenges.

