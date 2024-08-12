Salang Highway Closure Announced For Major Reconstruction And Concrete Work

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The of Public Works has announced that the Salang Highway will be closed to traffic starting from the 21st of August due to ongoing concrete laying work.

Mohammad Ashraf Haqshenas, in a statement released on Sunday, August 11, mentioned that the road will remain closed until the completion of the work.

The statement from the Ministry of Public Works also added that after this date, small passenger will be able to use an alternative route prepared by the ministry.

Previously, the Ministry of Public Works had stated that the reconstruction work on this vital highway was halted last year due to cold weather, but this year, they have reached an agreement with three domestic companies to proceed with the rebuilding of the Salang Highway.

The Salang Highway is one of the most important commercial and economic routes in the country, connecting the northern provinces to the central region.

This highway also plays a crucial role in the transportation of commercial goods from the country to Central Asia.

The reconstruction of this highway began in the last year under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Works. During this period, the concrete laying inside the tunnel, the sixteenth gallery, and the third section of the highway were completed.

The successful completion of this project is expected to significantly enhance the connectivity and economic integration between the northern provinces and the central region.

Furthermore, it will facilitate smoother and more efficient trade routes to Central Asia, which is vital for the country's economic growth. The Ministry of Public Works is committed to ensuring that the reconstruction efforts meet the highest standards, aiming for the long-term sustainability and safety of the Salang Highway.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram