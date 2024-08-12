Rising Tensions In Middle East Fuel Speculation Of Imminent Iran-Israel Clash

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

International media, citing informed sources, have reported that the Islamic Republic of Iran is preparing for a direct attack on Israel. Simultaneously, Hezbollah in Lebanon has also announced its readiness to launch an attack on Israel.

Axios, early Monday morning, August 12, reported through two informed sources that“the Israeli intelligence community's conclusion” indicates that Iran is planning a direct attack on Israel.

Barak Ravid, a political journalist for Axios, wrote on the social platform X that the Islamic Republic of Iran might carry out its direct attack on Israel“in the coming days and before the start of ceasefire negotiations.”

According to this journalist, Iran is expected to target Israel with direct attacks before Thursday, August 15, and before the commencement of ceasefire negotiations between Hamas and Israel.

Barak Ravid described the situation as“unstable” and, quoting informed sources, mentioned that internal discussions and consultations in the Islamic Republic of Iran are ongoing, and the regime's final decision may change at the last moment.

The leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran ordered a direct attack on Israel following the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, the political leader of Hamas, in Tehran. In recent days, many senior officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran have emphasized the certainty of the country's decision to attack Israel.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah in Lebanon has also announced its readiness to carry out extensive attacks on Israel.

The current situation between Iran, Hezbollah, and Israel is highly volatile, with escalating tensions on both sides. Iran's potential direct attack, coupled with Hezbollah's readiness for military action, creates a precarious environment that could lead to a broader conflict in the region.

While the possibility of last-minute changes in Iran's decision remains, the growing rhetoric and military preparations indicate a serious risk of escalation. The outcome of upcoming ceasefire negotiations will likely play a critical role in determining whether this tension will lead to open conflict or a temporary resolution.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram