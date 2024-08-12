Meteor Showers 2024: When And How To Watch New Cosmic Display, Date, Time And More

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Perseid meteor shower, one of the most spectacular sky events from July to August, is a highlight for meteor enthusiasts due to its high hourly rate and bright meteors.

In 2024, the Perseids will be active from July 17 to August 24, with the peak occurring on August 12-13, according to a report by Royal Museum Greenwich.

In North America, the Perseid meteor shower can be viewed starting as early as 10 p.m. and continuing into the pre-dawn hours. On the night of August 11, the waxing crescent moon, about 50% illuminated, will provide some light until it sets around midnight.

After the moon sets, the darkened skies will offer an ideal backdrop for meteor viewing. The best time to observe the Perseids is between 2 and 4 a.m., when up to 100 meteors per hour may streak across the sky.

NASA has noted that fireballs, or large, bright meteors, are a notable feature of the Perseid shower.

Best time to see Perseid meteor?

The best time to view the Perseid meteor shower is between midnight and 5:30 a.m. In the UK, the shower's radiant is always above the horizon, so meteors can be seen as soon as the Sun sets.

For optimal viewing, it's ideal to observe when the Moon is below the horizon or in its crescent phase, as a full Moon can cause light pollution that obscures fainter meteors.

In 2024, the peak of the Perseid meteor shower coincides with the Moon's First Quarter phase, making conditions relatively favorable for meteor spotting.