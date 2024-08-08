Afghanistan's Population Census Estimates 35.7 Million Amid Controversy

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

The Statistics and Information Authority of the has recently estimated Afghanistan's population to be 35.7 million in the current solar year 1403.

The authority released the results of its census on Wednesday, August 7, showing that out of the total 35.7 million population of Afghanistan, 18.2 million are men and 17.5 million are women.

Previously, the Taliban's Statistics and Information Authority had estimated Afghanistan's population at 34.9 million for the year last solar year 1402.

The Taliban administration has not explained its census methodology, and it is unclear how this estimated figure of the total population of Afghanistan was derived.

This comes in contrast to surveys conducted by international organizations, which estimate Afghanistan's population to be over 40 million.

The population census in Afghanistan has long been a subject of controversy and dispute. Different methods and tools used by various administrations have resulted in significantly varying estimates. The discrepancies in population figures have raised questions about the accuracy and reliability of the data provided by the authorities.

International organizations and independent experts have often criticized the lack of transparency and the potential political motivations behind the census figures.

Accurate population data is crucial for resource allocation, policy-making, and humanitarian efforts, making the need for a credible and transparent census process even more critical in the context of Afghanistan's ongoing challenges.

