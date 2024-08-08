UN Court Approves Turkiye's Joining Process Against Israel
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The International Court of Justice confirmed that Turkey joined
the process initiated by South Africa against Israel regarding the
operation in the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports, citing the release
made by the institution.
"Referring to Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, Turkiye
submitted an application to the secretariat to join the case
regarding the application of the convention on the Prevention and
Punishment of Crime in the Gaza Strip initiated by the Republic of
South Africa against Israel," the document says.
Article 63 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice
stipulates that any interested state may join the case, and in this
case, the court's decision will be binding for that state.
MENAFN08082024000195011045ID1108530414
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.