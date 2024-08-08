عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Court Approves Turkiye's Joining Process Against Israel

UN Court Approves Turkiye's Joining Process Against Israel


8/8/2024 1:10:34 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The International Court of Justice confirmed that Turkey joined the process initiated by South Africa against Israel regarding the operation in the Gaza Strip, Azernews reports, citing the release made by the institution.

"Referring to Article 63 of the Statute of the Court, Turkiye submitted an application to the secretariat to join the case regarding the application of the convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Crime in the Gaza Strip initiated by the Republic of South Africa against Israel," the document says.

Article 63 of the Statute of the International Court of Justice stipulates that any interested state may join the case, and in this case, the court's decision will be binding for that state.

MENAFN08082024000195011045ID1108530414


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search