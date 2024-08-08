State Department Comments On Ukraine's Actions In Kursk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine makes its own decisions regarding military operations, State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller has said, commenting on events in Russia's Kursk region.

He said this at a briefing on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

Ukraine's actions in the Kursk region do not violate U.S. restrictions on the use of American weapons supplied to Kyiv, Miller said.

According to him, the Ukrainians did not inform the U.S. about their tactics, "but it's not unusual for the Ukrainians not to notify us of their exact tactics before they execute them."

"This is a war that they are conducting," he said, adding that the United States provides Ukraine with the necessary equipment and advice.

"When it comes to the kind of day-by-day tactics that they carry out, the day-by-day strikes that they take, sometimes we're in communication about them; sometimes we're not," Miller said, noting that it is appropriate for Ukraine to make its own decisions.

Commenting on statements from the Russian leadership, he said: "I have seen the statements from the Russian Government. It's a little bit rich, them calling it a provocation, given Russia violated Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty."

