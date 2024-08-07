Srinagar Faces 2Nd Hottest July Ever

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- With no major wet spell in sight, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded the second hottest July month this year in the history with average temperatures settling at 26.6 degree Celsius. However, the temperatures across Kashmir and a few parts of Jammu division continued to settle above normal temperature.

An Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng while sharing the details of previous month temperatures stated that it was the second hottest July in Srinagar's history.

The average temperatures recorded in July 2024 were 26.6 degree Celsius, falling short by only 0.1 degree Celsius compared to the hottest July of 1944, he said, adding that this July saw an average daytime temperature of 33.0 degree Celsius.

He further shared that the average minimum temperatures in July 2024 were 20.2 degree Celsius, compared to 20.6 degree Celsius in 2022 and the all-time high of 20.7 degree Celsius in 1944.

Moreover, Qazigund and Kokernag likely recorded their hottest July temperatures ever, he informed.

However, despite witnessing the hottest July month, the ongoing August month is witnessing the above normal temperatures in Kashmir and a few areas of Jammu division.

Kupwara in north Kashmir was hottest in J&K today with 32.8 degree Celsius while Srinagar recorded a maximum temperature of 31.1 degree Celsius.

The mercury in Qazigund settled at 31.4 degree Celsius while Pahalgam, Kokernag and Gulmarg recorded a maximum temperature of 27.8 degree Celsius, 30.9 degree Celsius and 21.0 degree Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Jammu settled at 30.5 degree Celsius while Banihal and Batote recorded 27.4 degree Celsius and 27.1 degree Celsius respectively.

Katra and Bhaderwah have recorded a maximum temperature of 28.4 degree Celsius and 31.2 degree Celsius respectively.

Amidst the hot weather conditions, a few areas in South Kashmir have witnessed hailstorms, which affected the crops in the areas in Shopian district. Meanwhile, the weatherman here has predicted brief spells of rain and thundershowers at many places of Jammu and Kashmir for the next one week till August 15.

