The Digital Cooperation Organization Launches The Second Edition Of Economix Magazine, Focusing On The Global Digital Economy

Riyadh,August 2024: Building on the success of its inaugural issue, the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO), a global multilateral organization committed to enabling digital prosperity for all by accelerating the sustainable and inclusive growth of the digital economy, is proud to announce the launch of the second edition of EconomiX magazine. This publication serves as a key platform for knowledge sharing and insightful discussions on the ever-evolving digital landscape.

EconomiX magazine brings together thought leaders from governments, businesses, academia, and international organizations to explore critical topics influencing the global digital economy. By fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange, the magazine empowers stakeholders to harness the transformative power of digitalization and achieve sustainable economic growth.

The second issue of EconomiX delves into a range of thought-provoking themes, including empowering women via gender parity and technology, digitalizing women-led MSMEs and facilitating their access to user-friendly e-commerce platforms, equipping entrepreneurs with skills and tools to grow and thrive in the digital economy, digital FDI and the digital investment map, bringing global trade systems under one digital roof, combatting online misinformation, digital assets and tokenization, and deep diving into digital economies of several DCO Member States looking at the key projects, initiatives, and prospects, as well as the challenges they are facing and the opportunities they are leveraging.

“The DCO is committed to bridging the knowledge gap and fostering meaningful dialogue on crucial aspects of the digital economy. EconomiX magazine serves as a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, empowering our readers to navigate the complexities of the digital age and unlock its immense potential. Building on the success of the inaugural issue of EconomiX, this edition dives deeper into critical digital economy trends, offering insightful analysis and expert commentary to empower informed decision-making,” said Manel Bondi, the DCO Chief of Digital Markets Growth and Chief Editor of EconomiX.

This edition features exclusive interviews with prominent figures shaping the digital world, along with insightful articles and case studies that provide actionable guidance for navigating the digital revolution. Readers will gain valuable perspectives on leveraging digital transformation to drive economic and social prosperity.

About the Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO)

The Digital Cooperation Organization is the world's first standalone international intergovernmental organization focusing on the acceleration of the growth of an inclusive and sustainable digital economy. It is a global multilateral organization founded in November 2020 that aims to enable digital prosperity for all.

The DCO brings together the Ministries of Communications and Information Technology of its Member States, and is focused on empowering youth, women, and entrepreneurs, leveraging the accelerative power of the digital economy, and leapfrogging with innovation to drive economic growth and increase social prosperity.

The Digital Cooperation Organization (DCO) brings together ministries of communications and information technology in 16 countries: the Kingdom of Bahrain, the People's Republic of Bangladesh, the Republic of Cyprus, the Republic of Djibouti, the Republic of The Gambia, the Republic of Ghana, the Hellenic Republic (Greece), the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Morocco, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the Sultanate of Oman, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the State of Qatar, the Republic of Rwanda, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia – collectively representing nearly $3.5 trillion in GDP and a market of nearly 800 million people, more than 70% of whom are under the age of 35.

Through cooperation and strategic dialogue, we drive the facilitation of mutually advantageous cross-border legislation. The DCO seeks to establish within its Member States the optimal infrastructure and policies for the rapid creation of inclusive and equitable digital economies within which all people, businesses, and societies can innovate and thrive. The DCO's vision is to work towards a world in which every nation, business, and person has a fair opportunity to prosper in the digital economy.

In pursuit of the Member States' common interests, the DCO works collaboratively with governments, the private sector, international organizations, NGOs, and civil society to enable more inclusive digital transformation and the growth of the digital Economy.

The DCO's key initiatives include programs to enhance cross-border data flows, promote market expansion for SMEs, empower digital entrepreneurs, and advance digital inclusion among women, and the youth, and other underrepresented populations.