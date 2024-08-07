Prime Minister Of Lebanon's Caretaker Government Discusses Readiness For Potential Israeli Aggression On Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: The Prime of Lebanon's Caretaker Government, Najib Mikati met, on Wednesday, with his cabinet members, to discuss the readiness for any potential emergency or expansion of the Israeli aggression on his country.

In a statement of the office of the Prime Minister, Minister of Environment and coordinator of the national emergency committee in Lebanon, Nasser Yassin, said all ministries, official administrations and partner international organizations are implementing an emergency plan, in addition to addressing suppliers to provide larger quantities of food and other essential needs.

He outlined that the government discussed five fundamental points, shelter, ways to improve and equip shelters, health facilities, the emergency plan being crafted by the Ministry of Health, as well as food supplies.

Food importers confirmed that there are adequate quantities of food and fuel available, noting that supply levels are still maintaining their normal status, and supply lines are continuing to operate normally. They added that the Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, maritime facilities, and infrastructure in Lebanon have been put on a full alert.

The southern regions of Lebanon have been experiencing persistent Israeli offensive amid concerns about expansion of the cycle of confrontations in the Middle East.