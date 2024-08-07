Kuwaiti Academic: Petroleum Media Is A Strategic Partner To Oil Industry

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nasser Al-Ajmi

SALALAH, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- Dr. Khaled Al-Qahs, A and communications professor at Kuwait University said on Wednesday that media is a strategic partner to the oil and contributes to its success.

This came in his remarks to KUNA on the sidelines of his participation in the 5th GCC Petroleum Media for Gulf Countries, in the Omani city, Salalah.

Al-Qahs highlighted the significant role if petroleum media in shaping the public's awareness about the oil industry, aiming to enhance citizens' understanding on the sector.

He advocated for the establishment of specialized petroleum media institutions in oil-producing and exporting countries, which would also be responsible for training highly skilled and competent petroleum journalists.

He emphasized the importance of presenting petroleum issues to the public in a simplified and comprehensive manner.

Al-Qahs underscored the crucial role of media in promoting the oil industry and its benefits. He highlighted the necessity of clarifying the industry's contributions to economic and social development in producing countries.

Furthermore, Al-Qahs called for aligning Arab petroleum media with development plans, considering their multifaceted impacts and prospects at the domestic level.

The forum, first launched in 2013 in Kuwait, aims to bolster the role of Gulf media in supporting energy sector issues. It seeks to keep the media updated on the latest developments in the sector. (end)

