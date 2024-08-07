France: Israeli Occupation Must Condemn Minister's Inhumane Statements Against Gazans

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Aug 7 (KUNA) -- The French called on the Israeli occupation, Wednesday, to condemn recent inhumane statements by one of its ministers, which justified the killing of Gazans through hunger.

In a statement, the French Foreign expressed its deep concerns over the scandalous statement by Israeli Finance Bezalel Smotrich who justified such a horrific approach.

"We can't, in the current global reality, manage a war. Nobody will let us cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger even though it might be justified and moral until our hostages are returned," said Smotrich in a press conference on Monday.

France called on the Israeli occupation to heed the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on January 26, which insisted that all measures must be taken to prevent any acts of genocide in Gaza.

Delivering aid to some two million civilians in an emergency zone totally controlled by the Israeli occupiers was an international and humanitarian obligation according to the ICJ and the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is still looking into the situation Palestine.

France pointed to the statement by the ICC public prosecutor Karim Khan who deemed the obstruction of relief aid efforts in Gaza as a crime that falls under the ICC jurisdiction.

France reiterated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza to allow the release of all detainees as well as boosting the delivery of relief aid. (end)

