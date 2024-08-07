US Crude Oil Inventories Fell Last Week

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: The US Information Administration said Wednesday that oil inventories in the United States fell last week, while and distillate inventories rose.

The administration, which is the statistical arm of the US Department of Energy, said in a report that crude oil inventories fell by 3.7 million barrels to 429.3 million.

It added that crude oil inventories at the Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery center rose by 579,000 barrels, indicating that crude consumption rose by 252,000 barrels per day last week.

The report stated that refinery operating rates rose by 0.4 percent to 90.5 percent of total capacity, and gasoline inventories increased by 1.3 million barrels to 225.1 million.

US data showed that distillate stockpiles, which include diesel and heating oil, rose by 900,000 barrels in the week to 127.8 million barrels, compared with expectations for an increase of 200,000 barrels, while net US crude imports increased by 552,000 barrels per day last week.