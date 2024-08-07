Elite Multimedia Is Thrilled To Announce A Collaboration With Pixelflex And Podium One Racing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elite Multimedia and its partners are revamping the racing with Virtual Racing that promotes sustainability.

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elite Multimedia , a trailblazer in the event production space, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking collaboration with their sister company, PixelFLEX, and Podium One Racing, a leading producer of driving simulators. This exciting partnership is set to revolutionize the race car driving simulation experience and make the fun accessible to the public through equipment rentals. These revolutionary simulators will add a new level of excitement to trade shows, corporate events, and more.The enhanced simulator these partners created made its debut at InfoComm in Las Vegas, earlier this year. The addition of this feature increased foot traffic to the trade show booth by nearly 140%, showing the excitement and market for these driving simulators.As the demand for immersive simulation experiences grows, driven by the surge in virtual racing and professional driving training setups, Elite Multimedia and Podium One are stepping up to the challenge. They are not only meeting this demand but also tackling the vital issue of sustainability within the racing industry.A report from Carbon Credits highlights that Formula 1 is aiming for net-zero emissions by 2030, with a significant portion of its carbon footprint arising from logistics, transportation, and fan travel. The development of the 180-degree curved LED screen directly addresses these concerns by offering a high-fidelity, bezel-free simulation, thereby reducing the necessity for physical travel and transportation of vehicles and equipment, ultimately lowering emissions.These upgraded simulators represent a major leap forward in sustainability for the racing industry. By providing an immersive, eco-friendly alternative to traditional racing practices, this partnership satisfies the increasing demand for virtual racing experiences but also contributes to global efforts to combat climate change.The recent success of the "Gran Turismo" movie has highlighted the public's growing appreciation of simulators as essential training tools and e-Sports enthusiasts.Designed specifically for the professional market, the new simulator is a significant improvement over traditional triple monitor or projector setups. This custom-designed system, featuring high-resolution direct view LED, delivers a panoramic experience with a 180-degree viewing angle. With an outstanding refresh rate of up to 240Hz, it provides unmatched immersion without the distraction of bezels. This upgrade caters to individuals and companies seeking the latest in simulation technology.Lando Norris, a current Formula 1 driver for McLaren and an avid sim racing enthusiast has praised the invaluable experience that driving simulators offer. Norris emphasized that simulators can replicate the intricacies of real-world racing, allowing drivers to refine their techniques and strategies, ultimately enhancing their on-track performance.In a 2020 interview with F1 Racing, Norris shared that the driving simulator he uses at home is crucial for improving his on-track performance. "They know what corners you can push the track limits, what corners you can't, kerbs you can take, kerbs you shouldn't take. How to maximize the car's potential, whether it's gearshifts, fuel usage, DRS usage, or ERS usage,” Norris explained.“All these little details, which might sound simple, collectively add up to a significant amount of lap time. It all begins with countless hours, days even, spent on the simulator, understanding these nuances inside out and leveraging them to their fullest. That's the edge they get.”eSports venue investors and enthusiasts now have a fantastic opportunity to be at the forefront of this sustainable and groundbreaking racing experience. This new racing simulator is not just an advancement in technology; it's a step towards a more sustainable and thrilling future for racing. Elite Multimedia is excited to bring its expertise in audiovisual production in collaboration with its partners to promote sustainability in racing.Organizations interested in increasing foot traffic and word-of-mouth excitement at trade shows or other events can contact Elite Multimedia for information about the latest in sustainable racing simulator technology.About Elite Multimedia:Founded in 2009 by Jeremy Byrd, Elite Multimedia has rapidly established itself as a leader in the audiovisual industry. Initially focusing on House of Worship productions, the company expanded its expertise to provide comprehensive event production services for trade shows, corporate events, and national music tours. With over a decade of experience, Elite Multimedia has garnered a reputation for excellence, supporting major music acts and Fortune 500 companies. Committed to delivering unparalleled services, Elite Multimedia continues to innovate and exceed client expectations, ensuring every event is memorable.

Carrie Kelley

Elite Multimedia

+1 703-431-9551

...