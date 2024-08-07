BTA Unveils Project To Renovate Facade & Enhance Access To Headquarters

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A project to renovate the facade and provide better
accessibility to the building of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA)
Azernews reports,
citing BTA.
The project is implemented with own funds and financing under
the Beautiful Bulgaria Programme of the Labour Ministry.
Opening the event, Director General Kiril Valchev presented all
upcoming initiatives. "We are going to illuminate the BTA sign and
we plan to use a new font for the inscription with the assistance
of students from the National Academy of Arts. Works also involve
an overhaul of three of the four entrances of the agency. We will
renovate the main entrance, the one for the future information
centre and another for the agency's archives office, providing
better access for people with mobility issues," Valchev said. He
added that there will also be a reading room at the BTA archives
office.
“Another goal, which we hope to accomplish this month, by the
start of the school year at the latest, is to transform the
agency's newsroom,” Valchev also said, presenting designs for the
project. He said the agency's new newsroom will be similar to those
at Reuters and the Associated Press.
The transformation of the BTA archives is also one of the key
initiatives. A video highlighted the importance of the bulletins
and photo archives held at the BTA.“We are also working closely
with the State Archives Agency,” Valchev said in relation to the
storage of the Agency's archives.
Another project, The World of News, under the Regions in Growth
Programme, will renovate the BTA building in terms of energy.
According to Valchev, the building will be provided with external
cladding. It makes sense to use the roof for a photovoltaic plant,
he also said. In connection with the future information center, a
"green zone" is planned, as well as 3D mapping on the facade of the
building. Valchev expressed hope that this could become one of the
city's attractions. There are also plans to create a News Museum in
partnership with the National Polytechnic Museum.
The BTA Director General also focused on the transformation of
the media's press clubs, noting that BTA's initiative is presented
on the Feast of Transfiguration.
“I am convinced that this day was chosen symbolically to see the
transformation of the Bulgarian News Agency (BTA) building, as we
have seen the transformation of the BTA's work over the years. This
building is emblematic for Sofia, said Regional Development
Minister Violeta Koritarova during the presentation of the
project.
According to Koritarova, the building needs renovation.“Not
only the building but also BTA as an institution deserves respect,”
the Minister added.
BTA is one of two institutions approved under two of the funding
measures of the Beautiful Bulgaria project, said Deputy Labour
Minister Natalia Efremova during the event. In 2024, 64 project
proposals have been approved for funding and implementation in 60
municipalities and 24 districts under the Beautiful Bulgaria
Programme, Efremova added.
Efremova presented Valchev with a congratulatory address on
behalf of caretaker Labour Minister Ivaylo Ivanov, saying that the
Ministry remains a partner of BTA for the implementation of future
projects for the benefit of the people.
